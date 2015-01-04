FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drone strike kills six suspected militants northwest Pakistan
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 4, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

Drone strike kills six suspected militants northwest Pakistan

Saud Mehsud

2 Min Read

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - A U.S. drone strike killed at least six suspected militants in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, four intelligence officials said, as Pakistani officials debated plans to strengthen a crack down on the Taliban insurgency.

The strike hit two compounds in Lawara Mandi, North Waziristan, near the border with Afghanistan, the officials said. They said between six and nine suspected militants had been killed.

The strike comes as Pakistan seeks to intensify a crackdown on Taliban insurgents who massacred 132 school children last month, the worst single militant attack in the country’s history.

Legislators are due to vote on Tuesday on a constitutional amendment allowing militant suspects to be tried by military courts. Many say the country’s civilian courts are too intimidated and corrupt to properly try militants.

Pakistan often publicly denounces drone strikes as an infringement of its sovereignty. Drone strikes stopped for the first six months of 2014 while Pakistan pursued peace talks with the Taliban, but resumed days before Pakistan’s latest anti-Taliban offensive started last June.

Additional reporting by Haji Mujtaba in Bannu; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.