FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. drones strike northwest Pakistan two days running
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2014 / 5:29 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. drones strike northwest Pakistan two days running

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DERA ISMAIL KHAN Pakistan (Reuters) - A U.S. drone struck a vehicle carrying suspected militants in Pakistan’s volatile northwest on Thursday, intelligence and official sources said, a day after a U.S. drone killed two suspected militants in the same area.

Thursday’s attack took place in the tribal North Waziristan region, with two drone missiles hitting a car. At least three people were killed and two wounded, sources said.

The identities of those killed were not immediately clear.

Drone strikes stopped for months this year while Pakistan pursued ultimately fruitless peace talks with the Taliban but resumed four days before the military announced an anti-Taliban offensive in North Waziristan.

Drones, which are operated remotely, are key to the U.S. policy of targeting militants holed up in inaccessible corners on the Pakistani-Afghan border. The then leader of the Pakistani Taliban was killed in one such attack in late 2013.

Reporting by Saud Mehsud Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.