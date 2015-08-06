FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drone attack kills at least four suspected militants in Pakistan
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 6, 2015 / 6:58 PM / 2 years ago

Drone attack kills at least four suspected militants in Pakistan

Haji Mujtaba

1 Min Read

BANNU, Pakistan (Reuters) - A U.S. drone strike killed at least four suspected militants in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, three Pakistani intelligence officers said, in what appeared to be an attack on the Haqqani Network.

Two missiles were fired at a house strike in Alwar Mandi, North Waziristan, said the officials, and four or five militants were killed.

The strike comes amid turmoil in insurgent ranks after the Afghan Taliban last week announced the death of their reclusive one-eyed leader Mullah Omar.

Splits have emerged in the insurgency over who should take over leadership, threatening fledgling peace talks between the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban.

Omar’s deputy, Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, was selected by several top commanders to replace him but Omar’s family oppose the appointment. Mansour has appointed Sirajuddin Haqqani, who runs the Haqqani Network, as his deputy.

Additional reporting by Saud Mehsud in Dera Ismail Khan and Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.