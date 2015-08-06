Drone attack kills at least four suspected militants in Pakistan

BANNU, Pakistan (Reuters) - A U.S. drone strike killed at least four suspected militants in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, three Pakistani intelligence officers said, in what appeared to be an attack on the Haqqani Network.

Two missiles were fired at a house strike in Alwar Mandi, North Waziristan, said the officials, and four or five militants were killed.

The strike comes amid turmoil in insurgent ranks after the Afghan Taliban last week announced the death of their reclusive one-eyed leader Mullah Omar.

Splits have emerged in the insurgency over who should take over leadership, threatening fledgling peace talks between the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban.

Omar’s deputy, Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, was selected by several top commanders to replace him but Omar’s family oppose the appointment. Mansour has appointed Sirajuddin Haqqani, who runs the Haqqani Network, as his deputy.