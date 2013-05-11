FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast in Pakistan's Karachi kills 8 during polls
May 11, 2013 / 5:55 AM / in 4 years

Blast in Pakistan's Karachi kills 8 during polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI (Reuters) - The death toll from a blast at the offices of a political party in the Pakistani city of Karachi climbed to eight as Pakistanis voted in a landmark election, television stations reported.

About 35 people were wounded in the attack at an office of the Awami National Party (ANP). The al Qaeda-linked Taliban, who regard the general election as un-Islamic, have killed over 100 people since April, mostly through suicide bombings, which have prevented mostly secular candidates from campaigning.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by John Chalmers

