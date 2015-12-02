FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan hangs four convicted of Taliban massacre at school
#World News
December 2, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

Pakistan hangs four convicted of Taliban massacre at school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan executed four men on Wednesday for involvement in the massacre of 134 children at an army-run school in the northwestern city of Peshawar last year, media and security sources said.

The hangings were the first execution of civilians convicted by Pakistan’s military courts, which were set up after the massacre through a constitutional amendment.

The executions were confirmed by three security sources, two of whom are based in Kohat, where the men were hanged early in the morning at the city’s civilian-run central jail.

The four men had been convicted on August 13, according to a military statement earlier in the week. All were said to belong to the Toheedwal Jihad Group (TWG), a heretofore unheard of faction of the Pakistani Taliban.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
