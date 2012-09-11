FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2012 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

23 workers burn to death in fire at Pakistani shoe factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MULTAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least 23 workers burned to death when a fire broke out in a Pakistani shoe factory in the eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday, health officials said. The death toll is expected to rise.

Eighteen bodies and five workers with severe burns were brought to Meo hospital, the superintendent told local television channels.

Five more bodies and 13 more workers with severe burns were brought to Mian Munshi hospital, a doctor there said.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire. Many Pakistani buildings have faulty wiring, and there’s almost no enforcement of building codes.

Writing By Katharine Houreld

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
