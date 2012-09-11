FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thirty four workers killed in factory fires in Pakistan
#World News
September 11, 2012 / 5:57 PM / 5 years ago

Thirty four workers killed in factory fires in Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Residents gather while firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a shoe factory in Lahore September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Idrees Hussain

MULTAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least 34 workers were killed in two separate fires in factories in Pakistan on Tuesday, health officials said.

Twenty three workers burned to death in a shoe factory in the eastern city of Lahore, officials said, and the death toll was expected to rise.

In a separate incident, 11 people were burnt to death and 30 badly injured in a fire in a garment factory in the port city of Karachi, said a spokesman for the Edhi ambulance service.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the fires. Many Pakistani buildings have faulty wiring, and there’s almost no enforcement of building codes.

Writing By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Andrew Osborn

