Thirty four workers killed in factory fires in Pakistan

Residents gather while firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a shoe factory in Lahore September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Idrees Hussain

MULTAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least 34 workers were killed in two separate fires in factories in Pakistan on Tuesday, health officials said.

Twenty three workers burned to death in a shoe factory in the eastern city of Lahore, officials said, and the death toll was expected to rise.

In a separate incident, 11 people were burnt to death and 30 badly injured in a fire in a garment factory in the port city of Karachi, said a spokesman for the Edhi ambulance service.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the fires. Many Pakistani buildings have faulty wiring, and there’s almost no enforcement of building codes.