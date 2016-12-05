FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
At least 11 killed in hotel blaze in Pakistan
#World News
December 5, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 9 months ago

At least 11 killed in hotel blaze in Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A fire at a luxury hotel in the Pakistani city of Karachi killed at least 11 people on Monday and injuring dozens, media reported.

The blaze broke out in a ground floor kitchen of the Regent Plaza hotel and trapped guests in upper floors, the English-language Dawn newspaper reported. The hotel has more than 400 rooms.

Video footage showed some hotel guests using a chain of bed sheets to climb down from windows of top floors as smoke filled the hotel

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar told reporters the cause of the fire was not clear.

Men gather at hospital morgue to identify their relatives who were killed after a fire had erupted in a hotel early morning in Karachi, Pakistan, December 5, 2016.Akhtar Soomro

Many Pakistani buildings have lax health and safety standards, while the city's firefighters are often equipped with poor and inadequate equipment.

A Reuters cameraman said the fire had been contained by 9:30 a.m. (0430 GMT).

Slideshow (6 Images)

Dawn reported at least 65 people were injured, citing a senior doctor at the city's biggest hospital.

It is not clear if any of the victims were foreign tourists.

(Corrects GMT time to 0430, paragraph six)

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robert Birsel

