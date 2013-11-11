FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Financier of Taliban-linked group shot dead in Pakistan
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 11, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Financier of Taliban-linked group shot dead in Pakistan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The chief financier of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network militant group has been shot dead in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, militant sources told Reuters on Monday.

“Nasiruddin Haqqani was killed in Islamabad while travelling in a car with a few other unidentified people,” one Taliban source said, adding that the attack took place on Sunday.

“His body has been moved to North Waziristan.”

In June 2010, the United States Treasury sanctioned Nasiruddin and two other Afghans as “specifically designated global terrorists” for their work as senior leaders and financiers for the Taliban and the affiliated Haqqani network.

The United States has also branded the Haqqani network, a group U.S. officials blame for high-profile attacks in Afghanistan, as a terrorist organization in September 2012.

Pakistani police and government officials were not immediately available for comment.

The deceased Nasiruddin Haqqani was the elder brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the guerrilla commander who heads the Haqqani network and has directed some of the most brazen attacks against U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Taliban sources confirmed that Haqqani’s body had been moved to North Waziristan, the stronghold of the Taliban insurgency, which shares a border with Afghanistan.

“His funeral is scheduled for 4 p.m. today in the Miranshah area,” a source said, referring to the regional capital.

The Haqqani network is named after the brothers’ father, Jalaluddin Haqqani, a veteran guerrilla commander from southeast Afghanistan who rose to prominence battling occupying Soviet forces in the 1980s.

Reporting By Mehreen Zahra-Malik, Jibran Ahmad and Saud Mehsud, Editing by Maria Golovnina and Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.