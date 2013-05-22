FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan's Imran Khan leaves hospital after campaign fall
#World News
May 22, 2013 / 4:37 AM / in 4 years

Pakistan's Imran Khan leaves hospital after campaign fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), cheers his supporters after his visit to the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, founder and first governor-general of Pakistan, during an election campaign in Karachi May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani cricket-hero-turned-politician Imran Khan left hospital on Wednesday after treatment for back injuries suffered in a fall in Lahore, television stations said.

Khan, who has been fitted with a spinal brace to aid recovery, fell from a fork-lift taking him to a poll campaign podium on May 7.

A general election four days later handed a landslide victory to Nawaz Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). But Khan’s campaign electrified many, pushing his Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) from a marginal party to the country’s third-largest.

Khan walked out of hospital by a back exit, avoiding reporters, television said.

Khan has accused the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) of killing a senior PTI member on Saturday outside her home in the upscale Defense area of Karachi, capping a bloody election in which about 150 people were killed nationwide.

MQM leaders condemned the killing by unidentified gunman and demanded a retraction from Khan.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
