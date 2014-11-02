FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion on India-Pakistan border was suicide bomb attack: police
#World News
November 2, 2014 / 2:57 PM / 3 years ago

Explosion on India-Pakistan border was suicide bomb attack: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAHORE Pakistan (Reuters) - A suicide bomber was probably responsible for an explosion on the Pakistani-Indian border that killed at least 37 people on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Local media had said the blast near the Pakistani city of Lahore was caused by a gas cylinder.

“According to initial information it was a suicide attack,” Inspector General of Punjab Police, Mushtaq Sukhera, told local television channels.

“When ... security was a bit relaxed, the suicide attacker blew himself up near a restaurant. Thirty-seven people were killed and more than 50 wounded.”

Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Louise Ireland

