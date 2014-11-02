FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India side not affected by blast at border crossing with Pakistan: Indian official
November 2, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

India side not affected by blast at border crossing with Pakistan: Indian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian side of the main border crossing between Pakistan and India was not affected by a suicide bomb that killed at least 45 people on the Pakistani side, border security authorities said.

Ashok Kumar, inspector general of India’s Border Security Force, said the blast took place 500 meters from the Wagah border at about 6:15 PM local time.

“Our side is safe, we are alert, have increased our security, we are in constant touch with district officials and state police,” Kumar said.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

