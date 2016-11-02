ISLAMABAD Pakistan may expel two Indian diplomats in Islamabad for spying and has revealed their names, Pakistani media said on Wednesday, the latest tit-for-tat measure amid worsening ties between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistani officials believe one of the two Indian men worked for the RAW spy agency, while the other spied for India's Intelligence Bureau, said Pakistani Geo TV and most other channels, citing anonymous sources.

In New Delhi, Vikas Swarup, the spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs, told Reuters the ministry was "aware" of the media reports.

"We have yet to receive any official communication in the matter," Swarup added.

India and Pakistan last week announced they would each expel one of the other's diplomats over spying claims amid growing tensions.

Relations between the arch rivals have been strained since the summer, when civil unrest erupted in Indian-controlled Kashmir, with Islamabad lobbying globally against India and New Delhi's crackdown on Kashmiri activists.

Tension soared after a group of gunmen killed 19 Indian soldiers in September at an army camp in Kashmir, an attack India blamed on Pakistan-based militants.

India said it carried out a "surgical strike" in Pakistan as retribution, but Islamabad denied the strike took place and accuses India of inventing it to distract attention from its crackdown on protests in the part of Kashmir it controls.

(Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)