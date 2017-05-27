FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Pakistan says Iranian mortar attack kills civilian
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
#World News
May 27, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 3 months ago

Pakistan says Iranian mortar attack kills civilian

Gul Yousufzai

2 Min Read

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - Iranian mortar fire on Saturday killed a Pakistani civilian in the western Baluchistan province that shares a long border with Iran, a regional Pakistani official said.

Relations between Iran and Pakistan have been at a low ebb since 10 Iranian border guards were killed by militants last month. Iran said that, in that incident, Jaish al Adl, a Sunni militant group, had opened fire from inside Pakistan.

Earlier this month the head of the Iranian armed forces warned Islamabad that Tehran would hit bases inside Pakistan if the government did not confront Sunni militants who carry out cross-border attacks.

Abdul Jabbar, deputy commissioner of the Panjgur district in Baluchistan, said Iranian border security forces had fired "many" mortar shells and rockets over the last two days.

"A Pakistani man was killed when a mortar shell hit his pickup while passing through the area," said Jabbar.

He added that Pakistani officials had lodged a protest with Iranian authorities and asked for a meeting on Sunday.

Iranian officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Andrew Bolton

