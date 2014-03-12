FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gun and grenade feud kills 14, mostly women and children, in Pakistan's Karachi
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Gun and grenade feud kills 14, mostly women and children, in Pakistan's Karachi

Syed Raza Hassan

2 Min Read

Rescue workers and relatives wheel an injured man on a stretcher, who was attacked by unknown gunmen, at Civil Hospital in Karachi March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Rival gangs opened fire and lobbed grenades in a notoriously violent district of Pakistan’s financial hub, Karachi, on Wednesday, killing 14 people, including eight women and three children, police said.

Karachi, a city and port of more than 18 million people, is home to many militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban. Many political parties there have armed wings to fight turf wars.

More than two dozen people were wounded in the violence which erupted in Lyari, one of South Asia’s most dangerous neighborhoods, where rival gangs have been fighting for years for control.

A brother of a gang leader was killed by police on Tuesday night.

A woman, who was injured by unidentified gunmen, lies in an ambulance after being brought to the Civil Hospital for treatment in Karachi March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

“In reaction, gangsters came to a market on Wednesday morning in Lyari and opened indiscriminate fire, killing women and children along with the men,” senior police officer Abdul Khalique Shaikh told Reuters.

The wounded and dead were taken to the nearby Civil Hospital by private charity services active in city.

“Police and paramilitary have entered Lyari and two of the gangsters have been killed in the shootout by the security forces,” Shaikh said. “We are conducting search and arrest operation in the area.”

Security forces usually avoid venturing into Lyari.

Karachi, the nuclear-armed country’s key port and home to the stock exchange, typically sees about a dozen murders a day, a combination of political killings, attacks by the Taliban and sectarian militant groups, and street crime.

Reporting By Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.