FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malala's attackers arrested in Pakistan: army
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 12, 2014 / 11:58 AM / 3 years ago

Malala's attackers arrested in Pakistan: army

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pakistani schoolgirl activist Malala Yousafzai poses for pictures during a photo opportunity at the United Nations in the Manhattan borough of New York August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s army said on Friday authorities had arrested a group of Taliban militants responsible for shooting Malala Yousafzai, a teenage activist who was targeted for her campaign against Taliban efforts to deny girls education.

Pakistani Taliban militants have claimed responsibility for shooting Malala in 2012 for her passionate advocacy of women’s right to education but no one had until now been arrested. Two other schoolgirls were wounded in the attack.

Asim Bajwa, head of the army’s press wing, told reporters that 10 attackers had been identified and arrested.

Malala survived and was airlifted to Britain for treatment, and has since become a symbol of defiance in the fight against militants operating in Pashtun tribal areas in northwest Pakistan.

Malala has won the European Union’s human rights award and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

Now based in Britain, she is unable to return to her homeland because of Taliban threats to kill her and her family members.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.