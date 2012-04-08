FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Army kills 14 militants in NW Pakistan: officials
#World News
April 8, 2012 / 9:44 AM / 6 years ago

Army kills 14 militants in NW Pakistan: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani helicopter gunships attacked hideouts on Sunday in a tribal area near the border with Afghanistan on Sunday, killing 14 suspected militants, military sources said.

Ten suspected militants were injured in the operations in two areas of the Orakzai tribal agency. The casualty figures provided by the Pakistani military could not be independently verified and militants often dispute official accounts.

Pakistan’s army and air force have been conducting operations against militants in Orakzai and the neighboring Kurram tribal region since the beginning of the year.

The Pakistan Taliban, al Qaeda and other militant groups fighting Western forces in Afghanistan are entrenched in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal areas. A series of military offensives have failed to clear the region.

Reporting by Ali Afzaal; Writing by Rebecca Conway; Editing by Ron Popeski

