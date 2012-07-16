FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taliban gunmen attack Pakistan police station, four dead
July 16, 2012 / 9:30 AM / 5 years ago

Taliban gunmen attack Pakistan police station, four dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Four gunmen were killed, including two after detonating suicide vests, during a militant raid on a police station in the northwest Pakistan town of Bannu on Monday, police said.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan militant group have claimed responsibility for the attack.

A fifth attacker was arrested by police following the assault, which began at around 9:45 a.m. and lasted for around three hours, police said.

The assault is the latest in a string of attacks by militants on buildings and locations used by security forces in the country.

Reporting by Saud Mehsud, Jibran Ahmad and Adil Khan Writing by Rebecca Conway; Editing by Ed Lane

