Pakistani security forces say kill seven Baluch militants

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistani security forces killed seven separatist rebels in two separate gunbattles in Baluchistan province, an official from a government paramilitary unit told Reuters on Thursday, a fresh security concern in a province set to see major Chinese investment.

Four of the militants were killed during an operation by the Frontier Corps (FC) paramilitary unit in Kohlu district on Thursday, while three others were killed in Kech district on Wednesday night, FC spokesman Khan Wasay said.

Wasay identified the men as belonging to the Baluch Liberation Army (BLA), an armed separatist group that has been fighting for independence for Baluchistan province from Pakistan.

The province has been wracked by violence since the start of the latest iteration of a ethnic Baluch separatist insurgency nearly a decade ago. The BLA is one of several groups involved in that fight against the State.

Attacks on security convoys and personnel by the BLA are common, as are retaliatory operations by Pakistani security forces, who rights group allege have abducted and extrajudicially killed hundreds of Baluch political activists.

Wasay claimed a senior BLA commander had been killed in the gunbattle on Wednesday night, but did not name him.

“[That group was] involved in kidnapping and killing of two laborers working on a under construction dam in Gwadar district,” he told Reuters.

Gwadar hosts a newly constructed port that is the focus of the $46 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a project that would provide a trade route from western China through Pakistan to the Arabian Sea and beyond.

Security has been a major concern along the route, particularly in Baluchistan. The Pakistani military is raising a new division numbering an estimated 13,000 troops to maintain order along the CPEC.

Baluch nationalists, however, say they will attack any CPEC projects in the province.

“We consider the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as ... an occupation of Baluch territory,” rebel spokesman Miran Baluch told Reuters in February.