FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan army, judiciary conspire against government: PM's aide
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 15, 2013 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

Pakistan army, judiciary conspire against government: PM's aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An aide to Pakistan’s embattled prime minister said on Tuesday there was “no doubt” the country’s powerful military and Supreme Court were working together to topple the government.

Fawad Chaudhry was speaking to Reuters after the Supreme Court ordered the arrest of Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf. A populist cleric believed to be backed by the military has called for the resignation of the unpopular government.

Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.