Pakistan tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile
November 28, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Pakistan tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

This still image from a Pakistan military handout shows a medium range ballistic missile Hatf V (Ghauri) being fired during a test at an undisclosed location in Pakistan November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Pakistan Military Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)/Handout

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Wednesday that can hit targets up to 1,300 km (807 miles) away, the military said.

Pakistan’s Hatf-V is a medium-range ballistic missile, capable of reaching targets in India.

“The test consolidates and strengthens Pakistan’s deterrence capability and national security,” the military said in a release.

Pakistan and India have been developing missiles of varying ranges since they conducted nuclear tests in May 1998.

U.S. intelligence estimates last year put the number of nuclear weapons developed by Pakistan at 90 to 110. Analysts say its nuclear arsenal is the fastest growing in the world.

Pakistan, like neighboring India, is not a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. It says its nuclear weapons capability is a deterrent against India’s much larger conventional military.

Reporting by Sheree Sardar; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

