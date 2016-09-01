Two American climbers missing in northern Pakistan: Alpine Club

KARACHI (Reuters) - Two American climbers have gone missing in Pakistan while attempting to climb a mountain, and bad weather was preventing a rescue, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Thursday.

The climbers, Kyle Dempster and Scott Adamson, were attempting to summit the 6,960-metre (22,835-feet) Ogre-II peak in the Karakoram mountain range but did not return when they were expected to, said Karrar Haidri, a spokesman for the Alpine Club.

"Families of both the climbers are in contact with the local tour operator," Haidri said.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in Islamabad said it was aware of the case and was also in touch with the climbers' families.