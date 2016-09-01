FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two American climbers missing in northern Pakistan: Alpine Club
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
September 1, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Two American climbers missing in northern Pakistan: Alpine Club

Syed Raza Hassan

1 Min Read

KARACHI (Reuters) - Two American climbers have gone missing in Pakistan while attempting to climb a mountain, and bad weather was preventing a rescue, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Thursday.

The climbers, Kyle Dempster and Scott Adamson, were attempting to summit the 6,960-metre (22,835-feet) Ogre-II peak in the Karakoram mountain range but did not return when they were expected to, said Karrar Haidri, a spokesman for the Alpine Club.

"Families of both the climbers are in contact with the local tour operator," Haidri said.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in Islamabad said it was aware of the case and was also in touch with the climbers' families.

Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robert Birsel

