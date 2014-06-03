FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan's exiled MQM leader Hussain arrested in London: party spokesman
June 3, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistan's exiled MQM leader Hussain arrested in London: party spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Exiled Pakistani politician Altaf Hussain, leader of the powerful Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was arrested in London on Tuesday, a spokesman for the party said.

Police have said a 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money-laundering during an early morning raid on a house in northwest London but have declined to confirm his identity.

A police spokesman said special operations officers were continuing to search the property and that no further details were available.

A spokesman at the MQM headquarters in north London confirmed Hussain had been arrested and said the party would release more details at a news conference in Karachi shortly.

Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, Editing by Stephen Addison

