Former Pakistan dictator Musharraf granted bail: lawyer

Pakistan's former President and head of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) political party Pervez Musharraf salutes as he arrives to unveil his party manifesto for the forthcoming general election at his residence in Islamabad April 15, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s former military dictator, Pervez Musharraf, was granted bail on Monday in a case related to the killing of a cleric, taking him a step closer to freedom after months under house arrest and legal wrangling over his fate.

“The court has granted him bail,” said Afghan Adil, a member of Musharraf’s legal team, told reporters. “Musharraf will not leave the country and will face all the cases.”