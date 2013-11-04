Former Pakistan dictator Musharraf granted bail: lawyer

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s former military dictator, Pervez Musharraf, was granted bail on Monday in a case related to the killing of a cleric, taking him a step closer to freedom after months under house arrest and legal wrangling over his fate.
“The court has granted him bail,” said Afghan Adil, a member of Musharraf’s legal team, told reporters. “Musharraf will not leave the country and will face all the cases.”
Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Ron Popeski