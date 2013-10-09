Pakistan's Musharraf preparing to leave country: lawyer

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Former Pakistani military dictator Pervez Musharraf can leave the country and fly to Dubai following a decision by a court to grant him bail ending his house arrest, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

“The jail staff present at his house will pack up and leave as soon as they get the orders from the lower court,” Ahmed Raza Kasuri, who heads the Musharraf defense team, told Reuters.

“Musharraf can fly to Dubai tomorrow once these legal formalities are completed.”