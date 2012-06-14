FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan calls again for apology for NATO strike
#World News
June 14, 2012 / 12:54 PM / in 5 years

Pakistan calls again for apology for NATO strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

KABUL (Reuters) - Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Thursday that the country wants an apology for a NATO cross-border strike that killed two dozen of its soldiers last year before it considers reopening supply routes to foreign troops in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan still wants an unconditional apology and the reassurance that the Salala type of incident does not happen again,” Hina Rabbani Khar told reporters, referring to the place where the incident took place.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

