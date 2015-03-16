FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nude Pakistan motorcyclist gets dressing down as video goes viral
March 16, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Nude Pakistan motorcyclist gets dressing down as video goes viral

Mehreen Zahra-Malik

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A Pakistani motorcyclist has been arrested in the eastern city of Lahore after police caught him riding naked along a busy road, days after a video of his exploits went viral on social media.

Police got word on Saturday that Shehroz Khan, 20, was riding naked once again on Lahore’s Main Boulevard. They blocked the road from all sides and Khan was flagged down and arrested, police said on Monday.

“We arrested Shehroz on Saturday for overspeeding, violating traffic rules and for revealing his private organs in public,” police officer Zulfiqar Butt said. “He’s still in police custody though all three offences are bailable.”

Khan, who goes by the nickname “Rocket”, had bet his friends he could pull off the nude stunt, media said.

TV channels showed footage of a naked Khan doing a wheelie in the city center while scores of cheering friends followed on their bikes.

Additional reporting By Mubasher Bukhari; Editing by Nick Macfie

