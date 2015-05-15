FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan launches air and ground anti-Taliban offensive in Shawal Valley
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Pakistan launches air and ground anti-Taliban offensive in Shawal Valley

Saud Mehsud, Hafiz Wazir

3 Min Read

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/WANA, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistani troops began preparations on Friday for an offensive to try to push the Taliban from their last major stronghold in mountainous North Waziristan.

The heavily forested ravines of the Shawal Valley are dotted with Taliban hideouts and the area is a key smuggling route into neighboring Afghanistan.

“It is a massive military action against the Taliban militants and their allies in the Shawal mountains,” said a government official who asked for anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about military operations.

The Pakistani Taliban controlled almost all of the northwestern region of North Waziristan until troops launched an offensive there last year. The Taliban still control the Shawal Valley and have used it as a launchpad for attacks on Pakistani forces.

The area is a stronghold of Khan “Sajna” Said, a leader of a Taliban faction whose name was added to a sanctions list of “specially designated global terrorists” by U.S. authorities last year.

Pakistani jets began bombing the valley in the early hours of Friday, and a military statement said 15 militants were killed. A Taliban spokesman said the 15 were all civilians.

“Jets bombed the houses of innocent people, none of our men or mujahids were killed in these air strikes,” he said.

It was impossible to verify the reports because the fighting is in areas sealed off to journalists.

“Hundreds of trucks and pickups full of soldiers and weapons ... are moving towards Shawal,” said Zainullah, a telephone operator in the valley.

“There are roadblocks everywhere, no one can come in or go out. There is a complete curfew and phones lines are also being cut.”

Several military officials told Reuters the Pakistani military had requested help from Afghanistan to prevent militants from fleeing over the border.

Any cooperation would be a significant step forward in a thaw in relations that began when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took office last year.

NATO forces, which left Afghanistan last year, had repeatedly urged Pakistan to take action against Taliban havens.

Neither the Pakistani nor the Afghan military responded to requests for comment. Government officials in the area said they were not authorized to comment.

A resident said there had been fighting between the militants and the military on the edge of the Shawal Valley and civilians feared being trapped.

“We are in fear, especially the kids,” he said. “We are now preparing to leave the area and shift to safe places, because last night artillery shells were fired continuously.”

Additional reporting by Haji Mujtaba in Banni and Javed Hussain in Parachinar; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.