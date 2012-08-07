FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistani policemen suspended for parading people naked
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
August 7, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

Pakistani policemen suspended for parading people naked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Four Pakistani policemen have been suspended after allegedly parading a man and two women naked in a town in the deeply conservative Muslim country, police officials said on Sunday.

It was unclear clear why the three were naked while being escorted to the police station in the southern town of Gambat on July 28.

The man, businessman Mumtaz Mallah, 52, told Reuters police were punishing him for refusing to pay him a bribe.

Irfan Baloch, a senior local police officer, said all three were part of a prostitution ring and authorities were responding to community pressure by arresting them.

The trio were already naked when police raided Mallah’s home, he said.

“The main arresting police officer’s mistake was that he should have covered them up,” said Baloch.

Town residents took video footage of the arrests which shows Mallah trying to put clothes on.

Mallah has been released on bail. The two women are still in police custody, Baloch said.

Reporting by Anam Zehra in Islamabad and Hamid Shaikh in Hyderabad; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.