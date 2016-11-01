FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistani opposition retracts claim two supporters killed in clashes with police
Pakistani opposition retracts claim two supporters killed in clashes with police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani opposition figure Imran Khan and his party late on Tuesday retracted earlier claims that two supporters had been killed in clashes with police in the run-up to a planned "shutdown" of the national capital.

A spokeswoman for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) blamed the error on conflicting reports on the ground and an over-reliance on local media.

"Our party after scrutinizing the events is confirming that no human life was lost in the conflict," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Khan himself tweeted late on Tuesday night "Glad to learn no PTI KP worker died" in the clashes, referring to supporters from his political stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest.

The planned shutdown of the capital has been called off after a Supreme Court decision to investigate a case linked to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as demanded by Khan's party.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Gareth Jones

