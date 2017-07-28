FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
40 minutes ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualifies Finance Minister Ishaq Dar: media
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Cyber Risk
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Future of Money
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 40 minutes ago

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualifies Finance Minister Ishaq Dar: media

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks during a news conference to announce the economic survey of fiscal year 2016-2017, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 25, 2017.Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Finance Minister Ishaq Dar from office after an investigation into the wealth of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, state-run PTV news channel said.

The court also disqualified Sharif from office after an investigative panel alleged his family could not account for its vast wealth.

Dar, who was Sharif's former accountant, had submitted documents to the Supreme Court about how the Sharif family obtained their wealth that included a portfolio of upscale London properties.

Dar has been considered one of the most influential people in Sharif's cabinet and credited with bringing the economy on to a more sure footing after the 2013 balance of payments crisis.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.