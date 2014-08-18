Pakistan opposition's Imran Khan plans to lead protests in capital

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s opposition leader Imran Khan said on Monday he will lead demonstrations into Islamabad’s central “Red Zone”, a heavily protected area and home to major government offices and Western embassies.

Khan, who is trying to force the prime minister to step down over allegations he rigged last year’s elections, said that he wanted the march on Tuesday to be peaceful and for women and children to come.

The government has repeatedly said he would not be permitted to enter the Red Zone.

The area has been sealed off with shipping containers and barbed wire, and is guarded by thousands of riot police, the army and the paramilitary Rangers.