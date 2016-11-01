FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Pakistan opposition leader backs down from threat to shut down capital
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 1, 2016 / 10:37 AM / in 10 months

Pakistan opposition leader backs down from threat to shut down capital

Pakistani opposition politician Imran Khan speaks with Reuters correspondents at his home in Bani Gala, outside Islamabad, Pakistan October 30, 2016.Caren Firouz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan opposition leader Imran Khan backed down from his threat to shut down the capital on Wednesday, vowing instead to hold a celebratory rally about a Supreme Court decision to pursue a case linked to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

"On the Supreme Court's advice, we have decided that tomorrow we will thank God and celebrate a Day of Thanks at (Islamabad's) parade ground," Khan told media on Tuesday, speaking outside his home in Islamabad.

The celebratory rally is a step back from his threat to paralyze the city and the government, and is likely to ease tension that has boiled over into violence in the days ahead of the planned protest in the capital.

Reporting by Asad Hashim; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kay Johnson and Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.