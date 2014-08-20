FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistani cleric tells protesters to blockade parliament, PM inside
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 20, 2014 / 8:38 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistani cleric tells protesters to blockade parliament, PM inside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An anti-government Pakistani cleric told his protesting supporters camped outside parliament on Wednesday not to allow anyone in or out of the assembly, which is in session with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in attendance.

“Don’t let all those inside come out and don’t let anyone go in,” the cleric, Tahir ul-Qadri, told his supporters outside parliament in the capital, Islamabad.

Qadri and opposition politician Imran Khan are trying to force Sharif to resign over allegations of election rigging and corruption. On Tuesday night, their supporters broke through police barricades to surround parliament.

Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.