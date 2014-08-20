Pakistani cleric tells protesters to blockade parliament, PM inside

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An anti-government Pakistani cleric told his protesting supporters camped outside parliament on Wednesday not to allow anyone in or out of the assembly, which is in session with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in attendance.

“Don’t let all those inside come out and don’t let anyone go in,” the cleric, Tahir ul-Qadri, told his supporters outside parliament in the capital, Islamabad.

Qadri and opposition politician Imran Khan are trying to force Sharif to resign over allegations of election rigging and corruption. On Tuesday night, their supporters broke through police barricades to surround parliament.