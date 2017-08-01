FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistani lawmakers elect Abbasi as PM to replace ousted Nawaz Sharif
#World News
August 1, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 2 hours ago

Pakistani lawmakers elect Abbasi as PM to replace ousted Nawaz Sharif

1 Min Read

Pakistan's former Petroleum Minister and Prime Minister designate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrives to attend the National Assembly session in Islamabad, Pakistan August 1, 2017.Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani lawmakers on Tuesday elected former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the country's new prime minister, replacing ousted veteran leader Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif's ruling PML-N party used its majority in the National Assembly to install Abbasi, after the Supreme Court last week ordered Nawaz Sharif disqualified from office over failure to disclose a source of income.

Abassi's tenure is expected to be short, as Sharif has earmarked his brother Shahbaz as the successor once he becomes eligible.

Shahbaz, currently the chief minister of the vast Punjab province, needs to win a parliamentary by-election before other lawmakers can elect him as prime minister.

Writing by Kay Johnson

