A businessman climbs over a bush to get past shipping containers placed on streets by police to prevent protesters from getting to government areas in Islamabad, Pakistan November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Cars, motorcycles and pedestrians pass between shipping containers placed on streets by police to prevent protesters from getting to government areas in Islamabad, Pakistan November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Motorcyclists pass between shipping containers placed on streets by police to prevent protesters from getting to government areas in Islamabad, Pakistan November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

ISLAMABAD Pakistan's largest opposition party said on Tuesday that two of its supporters have died from police use of tear gas to prevent hundreds of supporters from entering the capital, Islamabad, for a planned protest demanding the prime minister step down.

"Two of our workers have been killed due to excessive use of expired tear-gas shells," said Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a senior leader of opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on local Geo TV.

Local authorities could not immediately be reached to confirm any deaths.

Hundreds of supporters of the cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan clashed with police overnight trying to enter the capital for a planned citywide shutdown on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan.; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)