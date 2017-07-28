FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif resigns after Supreme Court order to disqualify him: statement
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 8:47 AM / an hour ago

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif resigns after Supreme Court order to disqualify him: statement

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday resigned from his post, his office said, hours after the country's Supreme Court disqualified him over corruption claims against his family.

The Supreme Court said Sharif is not fit to hold office and ordered a criminal investigation into him and his family. The court also disqualified Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The Prime Minister's office said in a statement that Sharif has "stepped down" despite having "serious reservations" about the judicial process.

Reporting Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kay Johnson and Christian Schmollinger

