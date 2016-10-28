FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Pakistani police fire tear gas at stone-throwing opposition supporters: TV
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 28, 2016 / 10:42 AM / 10 months ago

Pakistani police fire tear gas at stone-throwing opposition supporters: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani police in the city of Rawalpindi on Friday used tear gas in clashes with stone-throwing supporters of Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan defying a ban on public gatherings.

There was no immediate report of injuries but TV stations carried footage of police firing tear gas and charging with batons at rock-hurling protesters.

Several key roads in Rawalpindi, about 20 km (12 miles) from Islamabad, have been blocked off with containers ahead of Khan's planned appearance at a political rally. On Thursday, the officials banned all public rallies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.