Pakistan Supreme Court orders arrest of prime minister
#World News
January 15, 2013 / 9:47 AM / in 5 years

Pakistan Supreme Court orders arrest of prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf arrives at Vientiane airport November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the arrest of the prime minister in connection with a corruption case linked to power projects, television channels reported, plunging the country into fresh political turmoil.

The surprise move came as a populist cleric, who is believed to be backed by the military, demanded the resignation of the government in protests attended by thousands of followers in the heart of the capital Islamabad.

Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Writing by Michael Georgy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
