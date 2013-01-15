Pakistan Supreme Court orders arrest of prime minister

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the arrest of the prime minister in connection with a corruption case linked to power projects, television channels reported, plunging the country into fresh political turmoil.
The surprise move came as a populist cleric, who is believed to be backed by the military, demanded the resignation of the government in protests attended by thousands of followers in the heart of the capital Islamabad.
Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Writing by Michael Georgy