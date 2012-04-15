FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Militant on death row for Musharraf killing bid freed in jail raid: official
#World News
April 15, 2012 / 4:29 AM / in 5 years

Militant on death row for Musharraf killing bid freed in jail raid: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - One of the nearly 400 prisoners who escaped from a jail in Pakistan on Sunday after it was attacked by militants was on death row for involvement in an assassination attempt on former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, a police official said.

“There was an inmate named Adnan Rasheed, who was a dangerous prisoner. He was a mastermind in (one of the attacks) on Musharraf. These people came for him and took another 383 people too,” said the official.

Writing by Michael Georgy

