Militant on death row for Musharraf killing bid freed in jail raid: official

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - One of the nearly 400 prisoners who escaped from a jail in Pakistan on Sunday after it was attacked by militants was on death row for involvement in an assassination attempt on former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, a police official said.

“There was an inmate named Adnan Rasheed, who was a dangerous prisoner. He was a mastermind in (one of the attacks) on Musharraf. These people came for him and took another 383 people too,” said the official.