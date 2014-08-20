FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan's Supreme Court summons protest leaders Khan and Qadri
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 20, 2014 / 8:59 AM / 3 years ago

Pakistan's Supreme Court summons protest leaders Khan and Qadri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered opposition leader Imran Khan and cleric Tahir ul-Qadri to appear in court the following day over protests in the capital designed to force the prime minister’s resignation.

“We would like to give notice to all respondents for tomorrow,” Chief Justice Nasir ul-Mulk said in response to a petition filed against Khan and Qadri over their protests.

Qadri’s supporters blockaded parliament on Wednesday in response to calls from their leader not to allow anyone in or out.

Both Qadri and Khan want to force Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down. Qadri says he is corrupt and Khan says he rigged last year’s elections.

Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.