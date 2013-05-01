Earthquake measuring 5.7 strikes northwest Pakistan: USGS

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck northwest Pakistan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was only 10 kms (six miles) deep and struck at 6:57 GMT (2.57 a.m. ET) about 140 km (85 miles) northeast of Sialkot in Pakistan, said the USGS. Powerful, shallow quakes are capable of causing extensive damage.

Pakistan bore the brunt of a powerful quake centered in Iran last month, killing at least 35 people in Pakistan and destroying hundreds of houses.