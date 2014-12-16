FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan Taliban condemns school attack by Pakistani Taliban
#World News
December 16, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Afghan Taliban condemns school attack by Pakistani Taliban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The Afghanistan Taliban have condemned an attack by the Pakistani Taliban on a school in Pakistan that killed 141 people on Tuesday.

“The intentional killing of innocent people, children and women are against the basics of Islam and this criteria has to be considered by every Islamic party and government,” Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

The Pakistani Taliban are separate from but allied to the Afghan Taliban across the border. Both aim to overthrow their own governments and establish an Islamic state.

Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Alison Williams

