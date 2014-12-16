Afghan Taliban condemns school attack by Pakistani Taliban

KABUL (Reuters) - The Afghanistan Taliban have condemned an attack by the Pakistani Taliban on a school in Pakistan that killed 141 people on Tuesday.

“The intentional killing of innocent people, children and women are against the basics of Islam and this criteria has to be considered by every Islamic party and government,” Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

The Pakistani Taliban are separate from but allied to the Afghan Taliban across the border. Both aim to overthrow their own governments and establish an Islamic state.