ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The Pakistani military said a sixth gunman had been killed at a school attacked by the Taliban on Tuesday, and that operations were “closing up”.

“6th terrorist killed in last block,” Major General Asim Bajwa tweeted. “IEDs (bombs) planted by terrorists hamper speed of clearance.”

“Closing up,” he tweeted.

The Taliban said they sent six gunmen wearing suicide vests into the building.