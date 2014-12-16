Pakistan police: explosions heard at Peshawar high school

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistani police at a high school being attacked by the Taliban on Tuesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar said they heard three explosions.

Police were struggling to hold back distraught parents trying to break past a cordon and get to the school when three loud explosions went off, police officials told Reuters.

At least 84 children have been killed in the attack and many more are missing. The Taliban say they sent in six gunmen wearing suicide vests.