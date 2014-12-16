FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says 'devastating' Pakistan school attack angers the world
December 16, 2014

Kerry says 'devastating' Pakistan school attack angers the world

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Tuesday’s Taliban attack on a school in Peshawar, Pakistan in which at least 130 people - most of them children - died had angered the world.

”The news of the brazen murder of more than 120 innocent students in Peshawar is devastating,“ he told reporters. ”This morning, wherever you live, wherever you are, those are our children and this is the world’s loss.

“This act of terror angers and shakes all people of conscience ... the perpetrators must be brought to justice.”

Kerry also expressed support for Australians after Monday’s hostage-taking in a Sydney cafe which left two innocent people dead.

“We grieve with Australia, with the families of all those terrorized, injured and killed,” he said. “Even though we are at opposite ends of the globe, the United States and Australia are united ... by our values and our years of cooperation together.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, wrting by Stephen Addison, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
