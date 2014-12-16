FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan military says militants made no demands, started killing
December 16, 2014 / 4:18 PM / 3 years ago

Pakistan military says militants made no demands, started killing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Taliban gunmen who attacked a school in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday made no demands and started killing children as soon as they entered the building, a military spokesman said.

“They didn’t take any hostages initially and started firing in the hall,” said Major General Asim Bajwa. But the militants had brought rations for several days, he said, implying that they may have intended to take students hostage.

At least 132 children were killed in the attack along with nine staff members, he said.

Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Mike Collett-White

