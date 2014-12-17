FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls Pakistan's Sharif, offers 'unwavering support' after attack
December 17, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Obama calls Pakistan's Sharif, offers 'unwavering support' after attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by phone with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday to express condolences and “unwavering support” after Taliban militants attacked a school, killing 132 students.

“The two leaders acknowledged the shared threat from terrorism and the president made clear that the United States will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against extremism,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

