ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - At least 84 children have been killed in a Taliban attack on a school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday, a provincial official said.

“In CMH (Combined Military Hospital) there are around 60 and there are 24 dead in Lady Reading (hospital),” Pervaiz Khattak, chief minister of the province where Pehsawar is located, told local television channels.