U.S. condemns 'horrific' attack on Pakistan school

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned the ‘horrific’ attack on a school in Pakistan on Tuesday that left more than 120 people, mostly children, dead after Taliban gunmen stormed the building.

U.S. President Barack Obama pledged continued support for the Pakistan government’s efforts “to combat terrorism and extremism and to promote peace and stability in the region.”

“By targeting students and teachers in this heinous attack, terrorists have once again shown their depravity,” Obama said in the statement released by the White House.