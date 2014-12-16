FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. condemns 'horrific' attack on Pakistan school
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 16, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. condemns 'horrific' attack on Pakistan school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned the ‘horrific’ attack on a school in Pakistan on Tuesday that left more than 120 people, mostly children, dead after Taliban gunmen stormed the building.

U.S. President Barack Obama pledged continued support for the Pakistan government’s efforts “to combat terrorism and extremism and to promote peace and stability in the region.”

“By targeting students and teachers in this heinous attack, terrorists have once again shown their depravity,” Obama said in the statement released by the White House.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.